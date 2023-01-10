videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Sometimes ascetic-sometimes priest, politics heavy?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 09:48 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi's knowledge on Hindutva has once again created ruckus in the politics of the country. In Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul first explained the difference between Jai Shri Ram and Jai Siyaram. Later, he accused the BJP of not saying Har Har Mahadev. Now during his visit to Kurukshetra, he has attacked the RSS. The Wayanad MP said that the Kauravas of the 21st century wear khaki half pants. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.