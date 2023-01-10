NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Sometimes ascetic-sometimes priest, politics heavy?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 09:48 PM IST
Rahul Gandhi's knowledge on Hindutva has once again created ruckus in the politics of the country. In Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul first explained the difference between Jai Shri Ram and Jai Siyaram. Later, he accused the BJP of not saying Har Har Mahadev. Now during his visit to Kurukshetra, he has attacked the RSS. The Wayanad MP said that the Kauravas of the 21st century wear khaki half pants. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok Ke.

All Videos

DNA: Who is the culprit of the collapsing Joshimath? 'Mountains' collapsing on lives in Joshimath. Joshimath Crisis
18:35
DNA: Who is the culprit of the collapsing Joshimath? 'Mountains' collapsing on lives in Joshimath. Joshimath Crisis
DNA | DNA team among Agniveers, ground report from the training center of Agniveers. Agniveer
9:58
DNA | DNA team among Agniveers, ground report from the training center of Agniveers. Agniveer
Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for the largest loss of personal wealth
Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for the largest loss of personal wealth
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why religious restrictions on Muslim daughters?
48:0
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why religious restrictions on Muslim daughters?
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 10, 2023
5:2
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 10, 2023

Trending Videos

18:35
DNA: Who is the culprit of the collapsing Joshimath? 'Mountains' collapsing on lives in Joshimath. Joshimath Crisis
9:58
DNA | DNA team among Agniveers, ground report from the training center of Agniveers. Agniveer
Elon Musk sets Guinness World Record for the largest loss of personal wealth
48:0
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why religious restrictions on Muslim daughters?
5:2
DNA: Non-Stop News: January 10, 2023
Taal thok ke,Aditi Tyagi,taal thok ke live,ttk live stream,rahul gandhi attacks on rss,rahul on kaurwa,rahul bharat jodo yatra,Rahul Gandhi live,rahul entry in madhya pradesh,rahul on modi,rahul on bjp,Congress,Rahul Gandhi vs Narendra Modi,Bharat Jodo Yatra,Rahul Gandhi,rahul gandhi yatra,Bharat Jodo Yatra live,live news,bharat jodo yatra live today,राहुल गांधी,rahul gandhi live yatra today,भारत जोड़ो यात्रा,rahul gandhi today speech,Zee News,