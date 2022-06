Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): After Satyendra Jain's arrest, is Manish Sisodia next?

Politics has intensified after the arrest of AAP leader and Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain in the money laundering case. The issue of debate in Taal Thok Ke today is whether 'target politics' is being done under the pretext of ED? The question after Satyendra Jain's arrest, is Manish Sisodia next?