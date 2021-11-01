Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Akhilesh Yadav's comment sparks political controversy

In his rally in Hardoi, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav said that Patel, Gandhi and Jinnah studied at the same institute. A political controversy has broken out after these comments. "Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru and Jinnah studied at the same institute and became barristers. They became barristers and they fought for India's freedom. They never backed away from any struggle," said the Samajwadi Party chief at Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, campaigning for the state election early next year.