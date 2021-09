Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Aziz Qureshi compared UP CM Yogi Adityanath to a monster

Aziz Qureshi, a former governor, reached Azam Khan's house in Rampur and met his wife. On this occasion, Aziz Qureshi crossed the limit of words while targeting the Yogi government. The Yogi government was fiercely targeted for the action taken on Azam Khan. Qureshi compared Yogi Sarkar to a devil, a blood-drinking rogue.