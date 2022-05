Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition) : Kashi's 'Kurukshetra' on Gyanvapi?

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition) : Survey of the western wall of the mosque has been completed today in Gyanvapi Masjid complex. In the first day's survey, a team of 51 people searched the three cellars inside the mosque for four hours. After the survey, the Hindu side said that more evidence was seen than what we've imagined. As expected the survey is correct. Watch the debate over the Gyanvapi issue from Assi Ghat in Varanasi on Zee News