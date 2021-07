Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Mamata Banerjee wants to win Delhi after Bengal?

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the central government fiercely on the issue of Pegasus. She said that in this way the country will be ruined. Mamata Banerjee is now going to get the phone tapping case investigated. ​The issue of debate in the special edition of 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​today - Will Didi be able to make the Pegasus snoopgate's flop show a hit?