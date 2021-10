Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): What will be congress’s decision on Navjot Singh Sidhu?

A day before his meet, Navjot Singh Sidhu on Wednesday (October 13) shared a video where he can be seen talking about various Punjab-related issues. He thanked the Congress high command for "facilitating" him while asserting there "can never be compromises". Weeks after tendering his resignation as the Punjab Congress chief, Sidhu on Thursday will meet party general secretary KC Venugopal and Punjab incharge Harish Rawat.