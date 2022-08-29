Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): When will Ankita's last wish be fulfilled?
The incident in Jharkhand has shook the entire country. In Dumka, a Muslim youth burnt alive Ankita, a Class 12 minor student, after he failed in one-sided love. After the incident, Ankita died during treatment. It is alleged that Ankita's life could have been saved but negligence in treatment became the major reason for her death.
