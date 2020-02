Taal Thok Ke Special Edition: Which party will win the national capital Delhi?

The Delhi voting percentage saw a big uptick in the final hours of polling, reaching 55% at 6:30 pm when polls closed. The turnout, however, fell significantly of the 2015 voter turnout of 67.12 per cent. With polls closing, the Delhi election exit poll results have started coming out. In this segment of Taal Thok Ke Special Edition, we discuss Delhi की जनता किसे बिठाएगी Delhi के ताज़ पर.