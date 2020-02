Taal Thok Ke Special Segment: Will Delhi Elections 2020 be won on the edge of hatred and violence?

In this segment of Taal Thok Ke, we discuss गोली और नफ़रत की बोली से जीतेंगे Delhi Election? The Delhi assembly elections 2020 are around the corner and the people of Delhi will surely vote but will they vote on the name of the party or will they vote on the basis of work done in the last five years?