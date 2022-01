Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): ’80-20’ formula in UP election - Equation or ‘polarization'?

During his election campaign, CM Yogi said that the election will be of 80 vs 20. This means that the opposition will have to be satisfied with 20 percent of the supporters. CM said that I think 80 percent will move forward with positive energy while 20 percent have always opposed, will oppose even further but only BJP will come to power.