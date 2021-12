Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Opposition's stubbornness on Teni - How long will Parliament be stalled?

In the Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case, there is a fierce ruckus in the Parliament. Demanding the sacking of Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni, senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in the Lok Sabha that Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra is a criminal who should be removed immediately.