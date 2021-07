Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): 'Spy Scandal' is a major FAKE NEWS?

Amid the Pegasus Snoopgate controversy, Amnesty International has clarified that it never claimed the list was the NSO Pegasus spyware list. It also said that the list is not specifically a list of people who were spied on. Amnesty's statement comes at a time when the opposition is targeting the Center over the issue.