Taal Thok Ke (Spl Edition): Who is spreading the 'virus' of fear on the vaccine?

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday slammed the Center over the provision of vaccines to immunize citizens of India. He further said that another lie of the Modi government that Bharat Biotech will provide 7.60 crore vaccine doses from August to December has also been exposed.