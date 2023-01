videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: The 'system' kept sleeping, they kept occupying!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 10:13 PM IST

While hearing the petitions filed against the action being taken to remove the encroachment in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, the Supreme Court has stayed the order of the Uttarakhand High Court. The court said that you have to see a practical solution to this problem. There are various aspects of the claim on the land. 50 thousand people cannot be removed in one night. Watch today's debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke!