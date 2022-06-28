Taal Thok Ke: Uddhav faction is threatening rebels due to fear of defeat?

Uddhav Thackeray is repeatedly appealing that all the members of the rebel Shinde faction should return to the state. But how is Shinde faction supposed to return, because on one side there is an appeal and on the other side threats are also being made. The big issue of debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​today - is the Uddhav faction threatening the rebels out of fear of defeat?

| Updated: Jun 28, 2022, 11:42 PM IST

