videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Unfit 'setting', cheating with the country?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Feb 15, 2023, 11:25 PM IST

BCCI Chief Selector Chetan Sharma has made a lot of confessions on the hidden camera of Zee News regarding fitness in Team India. Chetan Sharma has accepted that many unfit players of Team India use injections to get fit. In the show Taal Thok Ke, see what is the opinion of senior journalists in the sting operation of Chetan Sharma's confession.