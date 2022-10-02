NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke : Vande Matram In Place Of Hello in Maharashtra?

|Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 07:50 PM IST
A big political debate has started on Vande Mataram in Maharashtra. Behind this political turmoil is the order given by the Maharashtra government to its officers and employees. In which it has been said that from today all the officers and employees will say Vande Mataram instead of Hello before talking before greeting on the phone. Because hello is a word indicating western civilization whereas Indianness is reflected in Vande Mataram.

