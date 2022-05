Taal Thok Ke : What is Samajwadi Party stand on Shafiqur Rahman's statement?

Hearing on Gyanvapi case will be held in Varanasi District Court tomorrow. Before the hearing, SP MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq has given a 'threat'. He said that no one can snatch the mosque from us. Whatever sacrifice has to be made, we will give, we will not give up Gyanvapi till death. Now the question is that when the whole matter is in the court, then why are efforts being made to spoil the communal atmosphere.