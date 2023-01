videoDetails

Taal Thok ke: What kind of knowledge does the minister of Bihar have?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 12, 2023, 07:54 PM IST

In India, Lord Shriram and Ramcharitmanas are considered the basis of the faith of Hindus. To maintain harmony in the country, he cites the texts written on Lord Rama. But Bihar's Education Minister Chandrashekhar has made a controversial comment on Ramcharitmanas. He says that Ramcharitmanas has spread hatred in society. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Taal Thok ke.