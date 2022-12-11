videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Which political party did PM Modi target on the Revdi culture from Nagpur?

| Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 08:53 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big statement on free politics from Nagpur today. PM Modi urged the tax payers and the youth to expose such political parties and leaders. Those who are running with this unethical attitude towards earning less and spending money. The PM said that I would humbly ask the politicians who adopt shortcuts to understand the importance of the vision of sustainable development. Watch today's debate on Revdi culture in Taal Thok Ke...