Taal Thok Ke: Who has the 'cure' for Kashmir?

| Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

Politics has started over the murder of Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishna Bhatt. Mehbooba Mufti has alleged that BJP has failed to provide security to Pandits in Kashmir and whether Kashmiri Pandits or soldiers, BJP does vote bank politics on the death of both.