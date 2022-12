videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Who is upset with UCC?

| Updated: Dec 10, 2022, 09:34 PM IST

In the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Kirori Lal Meena introduced a private bill on UCC. After which politics has heated up in the country. After being elected as the leader of BJP Legislature Party, Bhupendra Patel has said that a committee has been formed for UCC and now work will be done according to the recommendation of the committee. Watch today's debate on this issue in Taal Thok Ke.