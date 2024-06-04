videoDetails

Baat Pate Ki: What is the row over postal ballots?

Sonam | Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 02:10 AM IST

The results of Lok Sabha election will come tomorrow but if exit polls are to be believed then the NDA government seems to be formed, but the opposition alliance is calling it wrong. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi rejected the exit poll and said that the results would be completely opposite. The Election Commission responded to the allegations of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. The Chief Election Commissioner asked for evidence from Congress.