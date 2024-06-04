videoDetails

Counting of votes for all seven phases of Lok Sabha elections to begin from 8 AM

| Updated: Jun 04, 2024, 06:56 AM IST

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Update: The counting of votes will start at 8 o'clock, before that all eyes are on Owaisi and Madhavi Lata. With the counting of Lok Sabha Election Results 2024, the results of 543 seats will be announced today. After which it will be decided whether the NDA government will be formed in the country or the I.N.D.I.A alliance will win. People across the country including Rahul Gandhi and PM Modi are eyeing this result. According to the Election Commission, during the counting, the ballot papers will be counted first, after which the EVM votes will be counted. Watch the biggest coverage of the results of the Lok Sabha elections LIVE on Zee News.