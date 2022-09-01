NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Who's on target...Madrasa or Muslim?

The Yogi Adityanath government has ordered a survey of unrecognized madrassas. According to the information received, the government has taken this step to check the status of basic facilities in madrasas. On UP government's decision, Islamic scholar Suhaib Qasmi said that the government is not against any madrasa, if it was against, why would a madrasa board be formed.

|Updated: Sep 01, 2022, 09:50 PM IST
