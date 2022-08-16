Taal Thok Ke: Why are Hindus repeatedly targeted in Jammu & Kashmir?

Yesterday, the country celebrated its 75th Independence day with great enthusiasm. Amazing pictures of the tricolor came from Kashmir as well. But those who are afraid of this tricolor revolution have once again tried to scare Kashmir. The furious terrorists have once again targeted Hindus. Terrorists attacked two Kashmiri Pandit brothers in Shopian. Sunil Bhatt died in this attack while his brother is hospitalized.

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 08:14 PM IST

