NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Why are Hindus repeatedly targeted in Jammu & Kashmir?

Yesterday, the country celebrated its 75th Independence day with great enthusiasm. Amazing pictures of the tricolor came from Kashmir as well. But those who are afraid of this tricolor revolution have once again tried to scare Kashmir. The furious terrorists have once again targeted Hindus. Terrorists attacked two Kashmiri Pandit brothers in Shopian. Sunil Bhatt died in this attack while his brother is hospitalized.

|Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 08:14 PM IST
Yesterday, the country celebrated its 75th Independence day with great enthusiasm. Amazing pictures of the tricolor came from Kashmir as well. But those who are afraid of this tricolor revolution have once again tried to scare Kashmir. The furious terrorists have once again targeted Hindus. Terrorists attacked two Kashmiri Pandit brothers in Shopian. Sunil Bhatt died in this attack while his brother is hospitalized.

All Videos

DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
8:36
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
9:28
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
7:8
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue

Trending Videos

8:36
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
9:28
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
7:8
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
Taal thok ke,bandipora terror attack,terror attack in Shopian,Shopian terrorist attack,bandipora attack,Bandipora,jammu kashmir terrorist attack,Shopian terrorist attacks,terrorists attack in Shopian,Terrorist attack,jammu kashmir terror attack,bandipora news,bandipora terrroist attack,migrant labourer killed in jammu kashmir,Jammu and Kashmir terror attack,terrorist attack in Kashmir,labourer attacked in kashmir,hindu killed,Hindu in Kashmir,Aditi Tyagi,