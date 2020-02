Taal Thok Ke: Why controversy over Yogi Adityanath's remark on dealing with rioters?

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has triggered a bitter political row by saying that the anti-CAA protesters in the state were shot by other rioters and ‘‘nothing can be done to save someone with a death wish.’’ The Chief Minister made this controversial statement while wrapping up a discussion in the state assembly on the Governor's address. In today's episode of Taal Thok Ke, we will discuss - why the controversy over Yogi Adityanath's remark on dealing with rioters?