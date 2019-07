Taal Thok Ke: Why Donald Trump is offering to 'mediate' on Kashmir dispute?

The US president has said he "would love to be a mediator" on Kashmir dispute between India and Pakistan. In this debate, we bring to you panel discussion on the same. We Ask: Why Donald Trump is offering to mediate in Kashmir dispute? Watch full video to know more. #KashmirHamaraHai #TaalThokKe #TrumpOnKashmir