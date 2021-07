Taal Thok Ke: Why glorify Stan Swamy, the accused of terror?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered condolences on the death of Stan Swamy. Swamy, who was accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, passed away ahead of his bail hearing in the Bombay High Court. In a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said that Swamy deserved justice and humaneness. In this segment of Taal Thok Ke, we will discuss - Why glorify the accused of terror?