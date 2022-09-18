NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke : Why has Maulana Arshad Madani's words changed now on Madrasa survey?

Maulana Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, has now given a statement in favor of the UP government regarding the madrassa survey in UP. A meeting was called in Deoband regarding the survey, after which Maulana Madani said that now the Madrasa survey will not be opposed from his side. He also said that bulldozers should be run on those which are illegal madrasas.

|Updated: Sep 18, 2022, 07:53 PM IST
