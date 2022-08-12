Taal Thok Ke: Why is KT Jaleel calling PoK 'Azad Kashmir'?

There are some people who live in India but praise Pakistan. Senior CPI(M) leader in Kerala KT Jaleel believes that the situation in the part of our Kashmir that Pakistan (PoK) has occupied is better than India. The most important thing is that while living in India, KT Jaleel is calling Pakistan's Kashmir Azad Kashmir.

