Taal Thok Ke: Why is Mehbooba Mufti and Rakesh Tikait pained by India's fight against terror?

Hours before Joe Biden's highly-anticipated bilateral meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait urged the President of the United States to focus the farm laws. Taking to Twitter, the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader tagged POTUS and stated that 700 farmers have died in the last 11 months protesting against the 'black laws'.