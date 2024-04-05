Advertisement
DNA: Who is killing India's enemies in Pakistan?

Apr 05, 2024
The Guardian's propaganda report claims that India is carrying out target killings to eliminate its enemies abroad, and that Indian spies are involved in target killings of terrorists in Pakistan. But the very basis on which The Guardian has prepared this report raises questions about The Guardian's intentions. After reading this report, it seems as if the entire report is a fabricated story, from which facts are completely missing.

