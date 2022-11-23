NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke : Why is Rahul Gandhi being compared to 'Saddam'?

|Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 11:21 PM IST
Voting for the first phase in Gujarat will be held on December 1. For which the leaders of all parties are trying to woo the public by holding rallies one after the other. In the elections, Rahul Gandhi's beard is now being targeted by the BJP. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has compared Rahul Gandhi's beard to Saddam Hussain. At a rally in Gujarat, he took a jibe at Rahul saying why is your face becoming like Saddam Hussain? Today in Taal Thok Ke watch the debate on this issue.

All Videos

Arvind Kejriwal Exclusive: Delhi will shine if MCD is ours - CM Kejriwal
18:2
Arvind Kejriwal Exclusive: Delhi will shine if MCD is ours - CM Kejriwal
Deshhit: When Shraddha played a role in the play 'Sitaharan'
17:5
Deshhit: When Shraddha played a role in the play 'Sitaharan'
Mobile Gaming: How big is the gaming industry in India? Jonathan gaming tells us...
Mobile Gaming: How big is the gaming industry in India? Jonathan gaming tells us...
Russia hammers Ukraine’s military with deadly air and ground strikes, Putin’s men target Kyiv forces
Russia hammers Ukraine’s military with deadly air and ground strikes, Putin’s men target Kyiv forces
Massive fire at Assam-Nagaland Border, was it an accident or a conspiracy?
4:9
Massive fire at Assam-Nagaland Border, was it an accident or a conspiracy?

Trending Videos

18:2
Arvind Kejriwal Exclusive: Delhi will shine if MCD is ours - CM Kejriwal
17:5
Deshhit: When Shraddha played a role in the play 'Sitaharan'
Mobile Gaming: How big is the gaming industry in India? Jonathan gaming tells us...
Russia hammers Ukraine’s military with deadly air and ground strikes, Putin’s men target Kyiv forces
4:9
Massive fire at Assam-Nagaland Border, was it an accident or a conspiracy?
himanta biswa sarma on rahul gandhi bread,Himanta Biswa Sarma,himanta biswa sarma news,CM Himanta Biswa Sarma,himanta biswa sarma interview,himanta biswa sarma bjp,himanta biswa sarma assam,himanta biswa sarma speech,assam cm himanta biswa sarma,press conference himanta biswa sarma,himanta biswa sarma exclusive,himanta biswa sarma today news,himanta biswa sarma latest news,gujarat election 2022,Rahul Gandhi,BJP,AAP,Congress,