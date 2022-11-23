Taal Thok Ke : Why is Rahul Gandhi being compared to 'Saddam'?

Voting for the first phase in Gujarat will be held on December 1. For which the leaders of all parties are trying to woo the public by holding rallies one after the other. In the elections, Rahul Gandhi's beard is now being targeted by the BJP. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has compared Rahul Gandhi's beard to Saddam Hussain. At a rally in Gujarat, he took a jibe at Rahul saying why is your face becoming like Saddam Hussain? Today in Taal Thok Ke watch the debate on this issue.