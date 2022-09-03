Taal Thok Ke : Why is the Sangh being linked with 'investigation' of madrasas?

There has been a lot of politics on this issue ever since the Yogi government ordered an inquiry into madrasas. Along with all the Muslim religious leaders, Asaduddin Owaisi raised questions on the investigation of madrasas. He said that the lesson of humanity is taught in the madrasas of India, while hatred is distributed in the shakhas.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 07:34 PM IST

There has been a lot of politics on this issue ever since the Yogi government ordered an inquiry into madrasas. Along with all the Muslim religious leaders, Asaduddin Owaisi raised questions on the investigation of madrasas. He said that the lesson of humanity is taught in the madrasas of India, while hatred is distributed in the shakhas.