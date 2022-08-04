Taal Thok Ke: Why is there a ruckus on the country's pride?

Political turmoil is increasing over the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. RSS has asked its members and workers to support this campaign of the government. On the one hand, Owaisi attacked the BJP over the tricolor, while on the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party has targeted the opposition and said that at least don't do politics on the tricolor.

| Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 08:22 PM IST

