Sedition case files against ISKCON temple priest Chinmay Krishna Das in Bangladesh

Sonam | Updated: Nov 03, 2024, 01:08 AM IST

Just like Hyderabadi Bhaijaan is not accepted in Wakf Board... in the same way fundamentalists in Bangladesh do not accept the lives of Hindus... Hindus were tortured in Mohammad Yunus' Bangladesh earlier... now Hindu religious leaders are the target of this terror. A case of treason has been filed against ISKCON temple priest Chinmay Krishna Das in Chandgaon, Bangladesh... this case has been filed by a leader of Khaleda Zia's party BNP... the allegation is that Chinmay Krishna Das has insulted the Bangladeshi flag... and the case of treason has not been filed only against Chinmay Krishna Das but against 19 people.