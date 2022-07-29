NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Why so much controversy over 'Tricolor'?

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is often an attacker on BJP and this time also she retaliated saying that BJP has politicized the tricolor and now people are being threatened to hoist the flag at every house. Raising the question, he said, is this the new Kashmir? Mehbooba further challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, 'If you have the guts, then dare to hoist the tricolor on the part of the land illegally occupied by China.' Mehbooba Mufti said that nothing would be gained by forcing people to hoist the tricolor in the Kashmir Valley.

|Updated: Jul 29, 2022, 08:50 PM IST
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is often an attacker on BJP and this time also she retaliated saying that BJP has politicized the tricolor and now people are being threatened to hoist the flag at every house. Raising the question, he said, is this the new Kashmir? Mehbooba further challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, 'If you have the guts, then dare to hoist the tricolor on the part of the land illegally occupied by China.' Mehbooba Mufti said that nothing would be gained by forcing people to hoist the tricolor in the Kashmir Valley.

All Videos

First Made-in-India aircraft carrier ‘INS Vikrant’ ready to commission
First Made-in-India aircraft carrier ‘INS Vikrant’ ready to commission
Time Machine: When Sachin Tendulkar played for Pakistan cricket team!
14:2
Time Machine: When Sachin Tendulkar played for Pakistan cricket team!
Corruption case to be investigated in Delhi's transport department
1:10
Corruption case to be investigated in Delhi's transport department
Video of policeman's brutality with elderly man goes viral
4:36
Video of policeman's brutality with elderly man goes viral
Till when will MiG-21 keep on crashing?
2:18
Till when will MiG-21 keep on crashing?

Trending Videos

First Made-in-India aircraft carrier ‘INS Vikrant’ ready to commission
14:2
Time Machine: When Sachin Tendulkar played for Pakistan cricket team!
1:10
Corruption case to be investigated in Delhi's transport department
4:36
Video of policeman's brutality with elderly man goes viral
2:18
Till when will MiG-21 keep on crashing?
taal thok ke with aditi tyagi,Taal thok ke,ताल ठोक,Aditi Tyagi,aditi tyagi live,Breaking News,Mehbooba Mufti,mehbooba mufti challenges pm modi,mehbooba mufti vs modi,mehbooba mufti on ghar ghar tiranga movement,har ghar tiranga movement,omar abdullah news,Omar Abdullah Tiranaga Reactions,Ghar Ghar Tiranga,ghar ghar tiranga movement,pm modi har ghar tiranga,har ghar tiranga pm modi,हर घर तिरंगा narendra modi,PDP vs BJP,bjp and pdp,