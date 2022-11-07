NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke: Why the political ruckus over EWS reservation?

|Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 10:10 PM IST
The Supreme Court has given its decision on the 10 percent reservation given to the general category on the basis of EWS i.e. economic basis. Supreme Court's five-judge bench has different opinions on EWS reservation. 3 judges have given verdict in support of reservation. Therefore, the reservation will continue. Congress leader Udit Raj has made objectionable remarks against the Supreme Court expressing displeasure over the historic decision of the Supreme Court regarding EWS reservation. The Congress leader has termed the Supreme Court itself as casteism.

All Videos

DNA: Non-Stop News; November 7, 2022
4:31
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 7, 2022
Deshhit: Why is S Jaishankar going to Russia in the midst of war
22:10
Deshhit: Why is S Jaishankar going to Russia in the midst of war
Gujarat Elections: 'Vote for Congress, AAP means victory for BJP' - Owaisi
9:16
Gujarat Elections: 'Vote for Congress, AAP means victory for BJP' - Owaisi
Himachal Pradesh Elections: Role of apple in politics
6:23
Himachal Pradesh Elections: Role of apple in politics
B-town stars shower wishes on Alia-Ranbir as they welcomed baby girl
B-town stars shower wishes on Alia-Ranbir as they welcomed baby girl

Trending Videos

4:31
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 7, 2022
22:10
Deshhit: Why is S Jaishankar going to Russia in the midst of war
9:16
Gujarat Elections: 'Vote for Congress, AAP means victory for BJP' - Owaisi
6:23
Himachal Pradesh Elections: Role of apple in politics
B-town stars shower wishes on Alia-Ranbir as they welcomed baby girl
ews reservation SC verdict,reservation,Reservation Bill,hearing on ews reservation,supreme court on ews reservation,ews reservation latest news,amit shah latest news,ews reservation supreme court,ews reservation in supreme court,reservation news,ews reservation supreme court latest news,Supreme Court,ews reservation news supreme court,ews reservation news supreme court in hindi,ews reservation updates,ews reservation verdict,ews reservation news,udit raj news,