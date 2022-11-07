Taal Thok Ke: Why the political ruckus over EWS reservation?

| Updated: Nov 07, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

The Supreme Court has given its decision on the 10 percent reservation given to the general category on the basis of EWS i.e. economic basis. Supreme Court's five-judge bench has different opinions on EWS reservation. 3 judges have given verdict in support of reservation. Therefore, the reservation will continue. Congress leader Udit Raj has made objectionable remarks against the Supreme Court expressing displeasure over the historic decision of the Supreme Court regarding EWS reservation. The Congress leader has termed the Supreme Court itself as casteism.