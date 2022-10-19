Taal Thok Ke: Why the ruckus on hijab and silence on mangalsutra?

Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 10:03 PM IST

Images of religious discrimination have come to the fore in the Telangana State Public Service Commission examination, where Hindu women were forbidden to wear head dupatta, mangal sutra, bangles, anklets in the examination center. Whereas Muslim women were allowed to wear hijab and burqa. After the matter came to light, now a ruckus started on why the ruckus on hijab and silence on bangle mangal sutra? After all, why this religious discrimination in the name of investigation in the examination?