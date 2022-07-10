NewsVideos

Taal Thok Ke : Will the 'Gyan' of the Sangh curb bigotry?

There is a debate in the country these days regarding religious bigotry. First there was a ruckus regarding Nupur Sharma's statement. Then the news of murders came to light from Udaipur and Amravati. A lot of politics is also happening on this matter. The leaders are blaming each other. At the same time, a statement has come out from the Sangh regarding bigotry. The Sangh believes that there is protest in Muslim society against bigotry, but it is necessary to make this voice more vocal.

|Updated: Jul 10, 2022, 07:26 PM IST
