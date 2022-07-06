Taal Thok Ke : Will the situation in the country get tensed due to threats from religious leaders?

Controversial videos are going viral one after the other after Nupur Sharma's comment. One such video of Sarwar Chishti, secretary of Anjuman Committee of Ajmer Dargah has surfaced. In the video, he can be seen openly declaring such a movement that will jolt the entire nation. The question is will the situation in the country get tensed due to such threats from religious leaders?

| Updated: Jul 06, 2022, 08:16 PM IST

