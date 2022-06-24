Taal Thok Ke: Will Uddhav Thackeray lose Shiv Sena?

In the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, the big question is whether Uddhav Thackeray's government will survive or will it go. During the debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​it was said that - 'the existence of all these MLAs is because of Uddhav Thackeray', listen to what Shiv Sena spokesperson Kishor Tiwari said on the question of saving the party

| Updated: Jun 24, 2022, 12:28 AM IST

In the ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra, the big question is whether Uddhav Thackeray's government will survive or will it go. During the debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' ​​it was said that - 'the existence of all these MLAs is because of Uddhav Thackeray', listen to what Shiv Sena spokesperson Kishor Tiwari said on the question of saving the party