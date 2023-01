videoDetails

Taal Thok Ke: Wrestlers have decided to remove Brij Bhushan?

Shailender Kumar | Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 09:50 PM IST

The demonstration of wrestlers against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh continued for the third day. So on the other hand Olympic medalist Yogeshwar Dutt has given his response on this controversy in Taal Thok Ke. Yogeshwar Dutt has said that strict action should be taken in this whole matter and investigation should be done impartially.