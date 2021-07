Taal Thok Ke: 'Yogi Vs All' in 2022 UP election?

Ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the political stir has intensified. AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi said on Friday that Yogi Adityanath will not become the CM of UP again. AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Saturday. The topic of today's debate in 'Taal Thok Ke' ​- Yogi Vs All' in 2022 UP election?