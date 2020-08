Taal Thok Ke: YouTuber Heer Khan arrested for making derogatory remarks against Hindu deities

In this segment of Taal Thok Ke, we will discuss Hindus के खिलाफ Jihad कब तक? YouTube content creator, Heer Khan sparked outrage on social media for making derogatory remarks against Hindu gods and goddesses, after one of her controversial videos went viral. She has been arrested by the police.