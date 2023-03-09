NewsVideos
videoDetails

Taliban governor of Afghan province Daud Muzammil killed in Afghanistan's Blast

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 09, 2023, 02:42 PM IST
There has been a big explosion in Afghanistan. Daud Muzammil, Taliban governor of Afghan province, has died in this blast.

All Videos

Satish Kaushik's Manager makes big statement on actor's death
11:29
Satish Kaushik's Manager makes big statement on actor's death
World Kidney Day: You could be at a high risk of unexpected kidney disaster | Dialysis | Renal
World Kidney Day: You could be at a high risk of unexpected kidney disaster | Dialysis | Renal
IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Australia loses 2 wickets against India
0:47
IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Australia loses 2 wickets against India
ED raids at 9 locations in Kashmir
2:45
ED raids at 9 locations in Kashmir
"Nation lost a talented star....", says Actor Anupam Kher on demise of Satish Kaushik

Trending Videos

11:29
Satish Kaushik's Manager makes big statement on actor's death
World Kidney Day: You could be at a high risk of unexpected kidney disaster | Dialysis | Renal
0:47
IND Vs AUS 4th Test: Australia loses 2 wickets against India
2:45
ED raids at 9 locations in Kashmir
"Nation lost a talented star....", says Actor Anupam Kher on demise of Satish Kaushik
Afghanistan,Afghanistan blast,Blast in afghanistan,daud muzammil,daud muzammil dies,kabul blast today,blast in afghanistan kabul,Blast,Kabul blast,kabul blast news today,Afghanistan bomb blast,Afghanistan news,afghanistan blast today,afghanistan blast news,afghanistan mosque blast,Kabul bomb blast,Bomb blast,kabul mosque blast,blast in kabul,Afghanistan attack,Afghanistan Taliban,afghanistan latest news,kabul blast live,bomb blast in kabul,Zee News,