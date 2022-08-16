Target Killing In Kashmir: Anupam Kher's reaction on target killing of Kashmiri Pandits

Once again the incident of target killing has come to the fore in Jammu and Kashmir. A Hindu has died in the firing by terrorists in Shopian. Anupam Kher's reaction has come to the fore on the target killing of Kashmiri Pandits

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 07:00 PM IST

