NewsVideos

Target Killing In Kashmir: Anupam Kher's reaction on target killing of Kashmiri Pandits

Once again the incident of target killing has come to the fore in Jammu and Kashmir. A Hindu has died in the firing by terrorists in Shopian. Anupam Kher's reaction has come to the fore on the target killing of Kashmiri Pandits

|Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 07:00 PM IST
Once again the incident of target killing has come to the fore in Jammu and Kashmir. A Hindu has died in the firing by terrorists in Shopian. Anupam Kher's reaction has come to the fore on the target killing of Kashmiri Pandits

All Videos

DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
13:22
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
Deshhit: Crime files of 'Nitish cabinet'
12:54
Deshhit: Crime files of 'Nitish cabinet'
What did New York's governor say about Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru?
What did New York's governor say about Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru?

Trending Videos

8:48
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
15:57
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
13:22
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
12:54
Deshhit: Crime files of 'Nitish cabinet'
What did New York's governor say about Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru?
anupam kher on bandipora terror attack,terror attack in Shopian,Shopian terrorist attack,Bandipora,jammu kashmir terrorist attack,Shopian terrorist attacks,terrorists attack in Shopian,jammu kashmir terror attack,bandipora news,bandipora terrroist attack,migrant labourer killed in jammu kashmir,terrorist attack in Kashmir,labourer attacked in kashmir,Breaking News,hindu killed,target killing in kashmir,Hindu in Kashmir,Anupam Kher,The Kashmir Files,