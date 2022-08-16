NewsVideos

Target Killing In Kashmir : Police detained 6 people in Shopian target killing case

Taking action in the Shopian target killing case in Jammu and Kashmir, the police have detained 6 people. Those who are being interrogated. Terrorists shot two Kashmiri Pandits in Shopian. In which one has died.

|Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 07:08 PM IST
Taking action in the Shopian target killing case in Jammu and Kashmir, the police have detained 6 people. Those who are being interrogated. Terrorists shot two Kashmiri Pandits in Shopian. In which one has died.

